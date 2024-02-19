Left Menu

President confers 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' to RPSF Constable Shashikant Kumar

On June 8, 2023, at Prayagraj Chheoki Railway Station, Sh. Shashikant Kumar demonstrated exceptional bravery when he witnessed a female passenger in grave danger.

Updated: 19-02-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:56 IST
Hon'ble President of India has conferred the prestigious 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' to Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable Sh. Shashikant Kumar for the year 2023, on the occasion of Republic Day 2024. His remarkable courage, quick thinking, and prompt action in saving the life of a female railway passenger has earned him this esteemed recognition.

 

On June 8, 2023, at Prayagraj Chheoki Railway Station, Sh. Shashikant Kumar demonstrated exceptional bravery when he witnessed a female passenger in grave danger. The passenger was attempting to deboard from a moving train when she slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform and was about to come under the wheels of the running train. Without hesitation, Kumar sprang into action, risking his own safety to save the life of the distressed passenger.

Kumar's swift and decisive intervention prevented a potentially fatal accident, showcasing his dedication to protect the lives of railway passengers. His selfless act reflects the highest ideals of service and commitment to duty upheld by the Railway Protection Special Force. The 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' is a testament to Sh. Shashikant Kumar's exemplary courage and steadfast commitment to public safety. His bravery serves as an inspiration to his fellow colleagues and stands as a shining example of the noble values embodied by the RPSF.

(With Inputs from PIB)

