Left Menu

Niger misses debt payment, default up to almost $520 million

Niger last week missed a debt payment of 13.4 billion CFA francs ($22 million), the West African debt management agency said on Monday, bringing the total default to some $519 million since a July coup and its suspension from regional financial markets.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:44 IST
Niger misses debt payment, default up to almost $520 million
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Niger last week missed a debt payment of 13.4 billion CFA francs ($22 million), the West African debt management agency said on Monday, bringing the total default to some $519 million since a July coup and its suspension from regional financial markets. The West African monetary union debt management agency UMOA Titres said in a statement that Niger had failed to make a repayment of principal which was due on Feb. 16.

It noted that this occurred in the context of Niger being subject to sanctions imposed by the conference of heads of state and government of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (known by its French acronym, UEMOA). "This situation is carefully monitored by UMOA-Titres in collaboration with the institutions concerned," it said in a statement. Niger has been suspended from the regional financial market, and the regional central bank by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and UEMOA following a military coup in July that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The country announced last month, along with neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, that it was leaving ECOWAS with immediate effect. The regional bloc has a summit planned for Feb. 24 to discuss the situation. ($1 = 604.0000 CFA francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024