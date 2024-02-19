Jharkhand: Woman jumps into well with kids; 3 children die
Three children died after their mother jumped into a well taking them along, following a family quarrel in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.
The woman, identified as Puja Mahato, was rescued by villagers and taken to a community health centre in Kharswan.
Puja, a resident of Lohardaga district, had an altercation with her husband over a visit to her parent's place on Saturday.
The woman taking her three children along jumped into the well when her husband left for Ranchi for some work, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Dilip Khalko said.
The three minors, identified as Komal Kumari (9), Ananya Mahato (5) and Aryan Mahato, were killed and Puja was rescued, the SDPO said.
A police team rushed to the spot on receiving the information and recovered the bodies in the evening, he said, adding that the woman was shifted to a nearby hospital.
The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.
