Left Menu

Jharkhand: Woman jumps into well with kids; 3 children die

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 17:07 IST
Jharkhand: Woman jumps into well with kids; 3 children die
  • Country:
  • India

Three children died after their mother jumped into a well taking them along, following a family quarrel in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Puja Mahato, was rescued by villagers and taken to a community health centre in Kharswan.

Puja, a resident of Lohardaga district, had an altercation with her husband over a visit to her parent's place on Saturday.

The woman taking her three children along jumped into the well when her husband left for Ranchi for some work, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Dilip Khalko said.

The three minors, identified as Komal Kumari (9), Ananya Mahato (5) and Aryan Mahato, were killed and Puja was rescued, the SDPO said.

A police team rushed to the spot on receiving the information and recovered the bodies in the evening, he said, adding that the woman was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024