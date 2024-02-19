Dr Jitendra Singh takes on-the-spot final review of arrangements for PM Modi’s programme

“People of Jammu & Kashmir have a natural connect with PM Modi”.

This was stated in Jammu today by the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh while speaking to media during on-the-spot final review of arrangements for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s programme at Maulana Stadium in the city tomorrow.

The Minister was accompanied by senior officials of Govt of India and a team of J&K UT administration led by Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

“There is a huge amount of excitement on the eve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s official visit to Jammu tomorrow, with the people eagerly awaiting his arrival”, said Dr Jitendra Singh. He said virtually every citizen of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir wants to be a part of the programme.

The Union Minister was speaking after reviewing arrangements for the Prime Minister’s programme being held at M.A. Stadium in the city. Dr Jitendra Singh was briefed by the officials of the civil administration and security agencies about the elaborate and necessary arrangements being made for Shri Modi’s public programme. “I am glad that both the society and the administration have got together to make adequate arrangements for it”, he said.

The Minister said people from all over the UT are coming to participate in the event, particularly from ten districts of Jammu region. He informed that the people hailing from far flung districts, including Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban, will arrive in the city either tonight, whereas those from neighbouring districts like Kathua and Samba will reach the venue tomorrow morning.

Dr Jitendra Singh said adequate arrangements with regard to accommodation, provision of refreshments and sanitation facilities for the invitees have been made so that they can attend the programme in a comfortable manner.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs. 30,000 crore. He said these projects have been executed by the four ministries of the government of India, namely Ministries of Education, Civil Aviation, Railways and Petroleum. The Union Minister reiterated that Prime Minister Modi has accorded high priority to the infrastructure development of J&K. He said the establishment of two AIIMS, IIM, IIT and IIMC in the Union Territory is evidence of the huge amount of priority Prime Minister Modi gives to Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that the biggest ever development package for J&K in the last 70 years was granted by Shri Narendra Modi soon after taking over as the Prime Minister. Immediately after becoming the Prime Minister, Shri Modi was confronted with flood situation in the UT, and he navigated through the calamity, Dr Singh added. He said PM Modi has not only given a huge amount of physical and financial support to the development of the region, but has also sought to break away the mental barriers that existed by bringing about the Constitutional changes which happened on the 5th and 6th of August, 2019, helping in mainstreaming of the UT.

(With Inputs from PIB)