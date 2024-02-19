Left Menu

Man held for sending threat emails to Hyderabad airport

A 34-year-old man who allegedly sent bomb threat e-mails to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport RGIA here allegedly was caught in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.The accused, hailing from Bihar state, and now settled in Bengaluru, worked in the IT sector from 2012 to 2020, they said.During COVID pandemic, he fell ill and subsequently lost his job.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2024 18:46 IST
The accused, hailing from Bihar state, and now settled in Bengaluru, worked in the IT sector from 2012 to 2020, they said.

During COVID pandemic, he fell ill and subsequently lost his job. He then went into depression and sent threat mails to RGIA and also other vital installations, they added.

The accused sent two threat emails to the airport over the past few days from his mail id and created the panic among the staff. After verification it was found that they were hoax mails following which cases were registered. Basing on the technical evidence, RGIA police apprehended the accused at Bengaluru on February 18 and brought him to Hyderabad. During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the offence, police said. A cell phone and a laptop was seized from his possession.

