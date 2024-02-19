Man held for sending threat emails to Hyderabad airport
A 34-year-old man who allegedly sent bomb threat e-mails to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport RGIA here allegedly was caught in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.The accused, hailing from Bihar state, and now settled in Bengaluru, worked in the IT sector from 2012 to 2020, they said.During COVID pandemic, he fell ill and subsequently lost his job.
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old man who allegedly sent bomb threat e-mails to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here allegedly was caught in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.
The accused, hailing from Bihar state, and now settled in Bengaluru, worked in the IT sector from 2012 to 2020, they said.
During COVID pandemic, he fell ill and subsequently lost his job. He then went into depression and sent threat mails to RGIA and also other vital installations, they added.
The accused sent two threat emails to the airport over the past few days from his mail id and created the panic among the staff. After verification it was found that they were hoax mails following which cases were registered. Basing on the technical evidence, RGIA police apprehended the accused at Bengaluru on February 18 and brought him to Hyderabad. During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the offence, police said. A cell phone and a laptop was seized from his possession.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Airport
- Hyderabad
- RGIA
- Bihar
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Hyderabad: 5 held for duping woman of Rs 3.16 cr in stock market trading fraud
Duo inspired by web series 'Farzi' print, circulate fake currency in Hyderabad; held
MLAs of Jharkhand's ruling alliance fly back to Ranchi from Hyderabad
'Did not prefer to go because...': Bihar Congress MLA Siddharth Saurav after party shifts 16 MLAs to Hyderabad
Congress MLAs from Bihar arrive in Hyderabad ahead of February 12 trust vote