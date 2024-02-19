Left Menu

Affordable bus services rolled out in five more districts of Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:14 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched affordable bus services under the 'Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative' (LaccMI) in five more districts of the state.

Subarnapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sambalpur were added to the list of LaccMI, officials said.

Patnaik launched the services in the districts via video-conferencing from Bhubaneswar. More than 44 lakh people in these districts will benefit from the initiative, with over 1,000 buses plying across the state under this scheme, Patnaik said.

"Our aim is to strengthen the rural economy and the LAccMI bus service will play an important role in this regard," the chief minister said.

