HP: Jeweller killed in Shimla district, probe underway

A body of a jeweller was found inside a water tank here in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.Shiv Shah Soni 50, a native of Bihar, ran a shop in the Nerwa area of Shimla district, they said.His body was found from inside the water tank of his rented accommodation on Monday, police said and added that it was spotted by his neighbours. There were injury marks on the body.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-02-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 15:51 IST
HP: Jeweller killed in Shimla district, probe underway
A body of a jeweller was found inside a water tank here in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Shiv Shah Soni (50), a native of Bihar, ran a shop in the Nerwa area of Shimla district, they said.

His body was found from inside the water tank of his rented accommodation on Monday, police said and added that it was spotted by his neighbours. There were injury marks on the body. A stone and a knuckle duster were found at the spot, they said.

The body has been sent to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla for postmortem. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Chopal, Raj Kumar said that a case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway.

