Left Menu

Bihar govt orders DC's to conduct probe into clashes during Saraswati idol immersion

The Bihar Home Department on Tuesday asked Divisional Commissioners to conduct a thorough investigation into the clashes that occurred between two communities or groups of people during immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols recently in their respective jurisdiction.Additional Chief Secretary Home Department S Siddharth in a letter dated February 20 to all Divisional Commissioners maintained that guidelines issued for granting permission for taking out religious processions were not strictly followed by the authorities concerned.Investigations should be completed on a priority basis and appropriate action must be initiated against erring government officials.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:25 IST
Bihar govt orders DC's to conduct probe into clashes during Saraswati idol immersion
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Home Department on Tuesday asked Divisional Commissioners to conduct a thorough investigation into the clashes that occurred between two communities or groups of people during immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols recently in their respective jurisdiction.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Department S Siddharth in a letter dated February 20 to all Divisional Commissioners maintained that guidelines issued for granting permission for taking out religious processions were not strictly followed by the authorities concerned.

''Investigations should be completed on a priority basis and appropriate action must be initiated against erring government officials. It appears that the guidelines were not strictly followed by the authorities concerned (district administrations) while granting permission for taking out the immersion processions of Goddess Saraswati recently. This resulted in clashes between two communities/groups in certain parts of the district''.

''Incident of clashes has an adverse impact on the communal harmony in the affected areas. As per the existing guidelines, there is a complete ban on DJs in religious processions. Besides, no one in the procession is allowed to carry any form of weapons, be it a lathi or a sword'', said the letter.

It said ''Authorities had already been directed to take prior undertakings from the organisations concerned before granting them permission/authorisation to take out processions for strictly adhering to the prescribed guidelines. But, it appears that these guidelines were not followed by district authorities while granting permission''.

Clashes between two groups were reported from different districts during the Saraswati idol immersion last week. More than 10 people had sustained minor injuries in the clashes that broke out in Darbhanga district in the wake of Saraswati idol immersion.

Following the incident, the state Home department through a circular, had also suspended transmission of messages through various Social Networking Sites and Instant messaging Services in Darbhanga till February 19.

The district police had arrested more than 50 suspects for clashes in different parts of Darbhanga. A similar incident was also reported from the Lodipur area of Bhagalpur district last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024