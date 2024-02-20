SFI activists arrested for attempting to stage black flag protest against Kerala Governor

At least 12 activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were arrested by police for their alleged attempt to wave black flags at the convoy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan near here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in an area under Mangalapuram police station limit when the Governor's convoy was traveling from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

The SFI workers, who were attempting to wave black flags, were arrested and have been charged with bailable offences, a police officer said.

The latest incident occurred a day after Khan again stepped out of his vehicle and confronted the activists of the Left student organisation who waved black flags at his convoy in Mattannur town in Kannur district, on Monday.

When the Governor's convoy was passing through the town, a group of SFI activists tried to jump in front of his vehicle and display black flags against him.

Irked by the actions of the Left student activists, an angry Khan directed his driver to stop the car, got out of it, and walked towards the agitators.

The SFI has been staging protests against the governor for some time now, accusing him of attempting to ''saffronise'' the universities in the state.

