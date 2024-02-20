Left Menu

Navi Mumbai civic body tables Rs 4,950 cr budget

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs 4,950 crore for 2024-25, with no hike in taxes and emphasis on public welfare and civic development.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-02-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 19:29 IST
Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs 4,950 crore for 2024-25, with no hike in taxes and emphasis on public welfare and civic development. Talking to PTI, Narvekar said an inclusive approach was adopted while formulating the budget, and suggestions from citizens were also incorporated.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is expecting Rs 1,626 crore in Goods and Services Tax, Rs 900 crore in property tax, Rs 244 crore in government grants, Rs 104 crore from water cess, and Rs 90 crore by way of registration incomes and permits, among other income, he said. In the budget, Rs 954 crore have been earmarked for civic amenities, Rs 865 crore for administrative services, Rs 521 crore for water supply and sanitation, Rs 432 crore for solid waste management, Rs 216 crore for health services, Rs 250 crore for transport and Rs 180 crore for education, the official said.

Addressing concerns about pollution, especially due to infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai airport and city redevelopment works, Narvekar assured measures to mitigate pollution levels. The budget aims for swift completion of ongoing projects while upholding quality standards, facilitating accelerated city development and improving the quality of life for residents, he said.

