Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 19:59 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the three-day Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.

It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The ninth edition of the Dialogue will be held till February 23.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on February 21. Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, and deliver the keynote address,'' the MEA said.

The Raisina Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of State and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia and scholars on strategic affairs.

The theme of the 2024 edition is ''Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create''.

Over the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, the MEA said in a statement.

The six thematic pillars of the conference are Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities; Peace with the Planet: Invest & Innovate; War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries; Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion; The Post 2030 Agenda: People and Progress; and Defending Democracy: Society and Sovereignty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024