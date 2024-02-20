Left Menu

Highlights of SC verdict in Chandigarh mayoral poll case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:15 IST
Highlights of SC verdict in Chandigarh mayoral poll case
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the highlights of the judgement of the Supreme Court which on Tuesday declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as mayor of Chandigarh.

* SC sets aside election result which declared Manoj Sonkar of BJP as mayor.

* SC orders prosecution of returning officer Anil Masih for allegedly making a false statement before the court.

* SC says the result declared by the returning officer, a nominated councillor, was clearly contrary to the law.

* SC says it is duty-bound to ensure that the process of electoral democracy is not allowed to be thwarted by such subterfuges.

* SC says court must step in exceptional situations to ensure that the basic mandate of electoral democracy, albeit at the local participatory level, is preserved.

* SC says that in eight ballot papers, which were invalidated by Masih, the votes were duly cast in favour of Kumar.

* SC says Masih had evidently put his mark on these eight ballot papers for the purpose of creating a ground for treating them as invalidly cast.

* SC directs the registrar (judicial) of the apex court to issue a notice to Masih to show cause as to why proceedings should not be initiated against him under section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for allegedly making a false statement before the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024