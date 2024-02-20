Left Menu

Trekking, yoga, tech demos a part of multi-national naval exercise MILAN 2024

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:35 IST
Trekking, yoga, tech demos a part of multi-national naval exercise MILAN 2024
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 600 navy personnel from the Indian Navy and friendly foreign navies engaged in activities such as trekking, yoga and technology demonstrations on Tuesday as part of MILAN 2024, a multi-national naval exercise held in this port city. A health trek was flagged off early morning on Tuesday from Dolphin Hill, followed by a yoga session on Yarada Beach, according to a press release.

"MILAN 2024 exposes young officers to rich experiences. It is not just a military exercise, it's a platform for the future of international naval cooperation," an official from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) was quoted as saying in the press release.

Besides the health trek and yoga, 50 naval officers from friendly countries received hands-on experience on various Indian naval platforms.

They were offered the opportunity to sail on the Sail Training Ship INS Tarangini and hone navigation skills in diverse scenarios at the Maritime Warfare Centre's cutting-edge ship handling simulators.

Likewise, they received firsthand glimpses into the future of underwater rescue operations at the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) demo at Hindustan Shipyard in the port city, which showcased advanced submarine rescue technology.

According to the ENC, India joined a select group of countries when it acquired two DSRVs in 2018, enabling it to undertake rescue missions at staggering depths of 650 metres.

As part of MILAN 2024, Visakhapatnam got to witness a full dress rehearsal of the International City Parade on Tuesday afternoon along the picturesque R K Beach, where diverse cultures and maritime prowess of the participating nations were on display, as 2,000 naval personnel from various countries took part.

Moreover, patriotic music enthralled the audience during the air demo as marching bands from India and participating nations held a procession. School children and sea cadets also performed in the dress rehearsal. The final city parade and air demo is scheduled to be held on February 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024