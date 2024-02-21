29,313 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - Gaza health ministry
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-02-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 14:56 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A total of 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- Israeli
- Gaza
Advertisement