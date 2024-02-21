South Africa to head to polls on 29 May 2024: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will head to the polls on 29 May 2024 for the General National and Provincial Elections.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the Presidency said President Ramaphosa has in line with section 17(2) of the Electoral act 73 of 1998, consulted with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the election date.

He further convened a meeting with all nine Provincial Premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the General Elections.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with section 49(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, read with section 17 of the Electoral act of 1998, determined 29 May 2024 as the date for the 2024 General National and Provincial Elections,” the Presidency said.

The 2024 elections coincide with South Africa's celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy.

Therefore, President Ramaphosa has called on all eligible voters to fully participate in this important and historic milestone on the democratic calendar.

“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire. I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register,” President Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency said the proclamation to declare the date will be issued in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)