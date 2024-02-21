Manipur lawyers protest against use of force by security forces on women protestors

Manipur lawyers on Wednesday staged a sit-in in front of the Cheirap court complex in Imphal West district to protest against the alleged excessive use of force on women protesters by security personnel there a day ago.

On Tuesday, security forces had allegedly fired tear gas shells inside the Cheirap court complex on a large number of women protesting against the arrest of six persons in connection with an arms looting case.

The police had brought the accused to the court to seek further remand.

''We strongly condemn the excessive use of force by RAF against women protesters by using electric baton sticks and other lethal weapons,'' the president of All Manipur Bar Association, Puyam Tomcha, told reporters.'' As a mark of protest, people abstained from discharging their duties in courts today,'' he said.

We appeal to all, including the security forces, to respect the sanctity of the court and not to indulge in violence, Puyam added.

The protesting lawyers of the Manipur High Court and local courts also demanded an inquiry into the incident headed by a retired judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)