Left Menu

Car jam on Delhi-Gurugram border throw commuters in disarray

After some time the traffic was smooth there, Traffic Inspector Satish Kumar said.The Gurugram Traffic Police had earlier alerted travellers about the impending jam in a post on X.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-02-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 16:04 IST
Car jam on Delhi-Gurugram border throw commuters in disarray
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters taking the expressway witnessed huge traffic jams at Delhi-Gurugram border Wednesday morning due to barricading by the Delhi Police to stop farmers from marching to the national capital.

The Delhi Police became alert again in view of the farmers' protest in Manesar on Tuesday and their proposed march to Delhi. Police checked the ID cards of the drivers and then only allowed them to go further. That, and closing of the service lanes near Rajokri, caused a glut of vehicles on the expressway.

The barricades were later removed by the Gurugram and Delhi Police and the normal run of the traffic restored..

''The entire team of traffic police managed the traffic within time. After some time the traffic was smooth there,'' Traffic Inspector Satish Kumar said.

The Gurugram Traffic Police had earlier alerted travellers about the impending jam in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024