Loan app fraud: Kerala police held 4 Gujarat natives

Wayanad Kerala, Feb 21 PTI The Kerala police have arrested four Gujarat natives in connection with the recent alleged suicide of a man after a threat from the operators of a loan app, police sources said on Wednesday.A five-member team from here went to Gujarat last week after locating their address with the help of cyber experts of Kerala.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:21 IST
Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI): The Kerala police have arrested four Gujarat natives in connection with the recent alleged suicide of a man after a threat from the operators of a loan app, police sources said on Wednesday.

A five-member team from here went to Gujarat last week after locating their address with the help of cyber experts of Kerala. Police sources said the phone numbers, email addresses, and bank details of the accused were collected from the mobile phone of Ajayraj, a lottery seller who had died by suicide last September.

Quoting the statements of his family members and friends, police said the deceased had taken a meager amount of loan through the app run by the accused.

He was forced to end his life after the accused had threatened him and sent his morphed pictures to his close family members, they said.

''With the help of cyber police, we located the accused in Gujarat. A five member team of Wayanad police reached Gujarat last week and caught them from a village, located about 100 kms away from Rajkot,'' P J Kuriakose, Meenangadi Station House Officer, said.

Mobile phones and wifi modems were seized from them, police added.

