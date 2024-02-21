Left Menu

Mizoram: Fire erupts at Myanmar refugees' camp, none hurt

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:45 IST
A blaze erupted at a relief camp for refugees from Myanmar in Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident that took place at Sihhmui, around 21 km from Aizawl, on Wednesday evening, a police officer said.

At least eight houses in camp number 2 were completely gutted in the incident, he said.

No lives were lost as the occupants were attending church service, the officer said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder explosion triggered by flames from the hearth in the kitchen, he said.

There are two relief camps at Sihhmui. Camp number 2, which caught fire, has about 70 houses sheltering around 300 people.

Refugees from Myanmar started pouring in after the military junta seized power in the neighbouring country in 2021.

Home department officials said that over 30,000 Myanmar nationals are currently taking shelter in different parts of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, a local leader of Sihhmui said a community service has been called on Thursday to construct houses for the victim families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

