Sydney martial arts instructor denied bail for murder of family of three

A martial arts instructor who allegedly killed a 7-year-old child and his mother in a Taekwondo studio before driving elsewhere and stabbing the boy's father to death was denied bail on Thursday at a hearing held by his hospital bed in Sydney. Kwang Kyung Yoo, 49, was charged with triple murder over the death of the family who is originally from South Korea late on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 08:09 IST
Kwang Kyung Yoo, 49, was charged with triple murder over the death of the family who is originally from South Korea late on Wednesday. Reuters was not able to contact Yoo for comment.

Yoo was denied bail on Thursday at a 5-minute bedside hearing at Sydney's Westmead Hospital, where he is under police guard, court documents showed. Yoo arrived at the hospital just before midnight on Monday with apparent stab wounds to his chest, arms and stomach. He told police he had been assaulted in a supermarket car park.

However, police allege Yoo assaulted and killed the boy and his mother earlier that evening, around 6.00 p.m. (0700 GMT), inside the North Parramatta martial arts studio. He then travelled to the nearby suburb of Baulkham Hills where he stabbed the 39-year-old father to death after a confrontation. Yoo knew the mother and the child, who regularly took lessons at the Taekwondo studio, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

