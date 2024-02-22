PFRDA notifies Trustee Bank, Central Recordkeeping Agency Regulations

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has notified the Trustee Bank (TB) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 and the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 on 09.02.2024.

The amendments to Trustee Bank (TB) Regulations simplify and strengthen the provisions related to implementation of fraud prevention and mitigation policy, compensation to the subscriber, invitation of application for new registration and surrender of certificate of registration.

Amendments to Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) Regulations simplify and strengthen the provisions related to governance of CRA in line with Companies Act, 2013 and enhanced disclosure of information by CRA. The other notable amendments inter alia include:

Implementation of fraud prevention and mitigation policy by CRA to protect the interest of subscribers.

Inclusion of certificate by CEO in the annual report in respect of adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls, compliance and audit processes.

Criteria of ‘fit and proper person’ has been introduced for CRA and its key personnel.

The amendments in key areas aim at simplification and reducing compliance burden.

(With Inputs from PIB)