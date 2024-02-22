Left Menu

Trafficking of exotic wildlife species a grave threat: CBI Director Praveen Sood

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:10 IST
Trafficking of exotic wildlife species a grave threat: CBI Director Praveen Sood
  • Country:
  • India

The trafficking of exotic wildlife species presents a grave threat, necessitating heightened international collaboration and exchange of intelligence among law enforcement agencies, CBI Director Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

Sood made the remarks after inaugurating an international meeting on the issue co-hosted by the CBI and Interpol.

The regional investigative and analytical case meeting on exotic species trafficking, convened at the CBI headquarters, is hosting domain experts from India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. The primary focus will be on comprehending the modus operandi and trafficking routes employed for live exotic animals and birds within the region, among other pertinent topics.

Experts participating in the meeting will not only identify information lacunae but will also explore the potential for sharing criminal information, discern transnational networks, and deliberate on prioritizing targets implicated in trafficking transactions.

In his inaugural address, Sood underscored that each participating nation harbours a diverse biodiversity, including rare and endangered species, targeted by transnational poaching and smuggling networks. Reiterating India's commitment to the conservation and protection of exotic species, he highlighted the multi-faceted approach combining legal frameworks, robust enforcement mechanisms, international cooperation, and community involvement.

He said the trafficking of exotic wildlife species presents a grave threat, necessitating heightened international collaboration and exchange of intelligence among law enforcement agencies.

Hyuk Lee, Criminal Intelligence Officer from Interpol's Environmental Security Unit, emphasized the imperative to enhance understanding of trafficking routes and modus operandi.

He said that the meeting will significantly contribute to disrupting and dismantling the illicit supply chains sustaining this nefarious trade.

The Indian delegation in this collaborative summit will comprise the officers of the CBI, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The gathering will engage in the exchange of insights on transnational criminal networks and relevant Interpol notices.

Outlined in the agenda is a deliberate effort to optimize the use of Interpol channels to combat wildlife crimes, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement. As the national central bureau for Interpol in India, the CBI diligently coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country for seamless cooperation with the international police organization, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024