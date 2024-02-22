Left Menu

Two absconding persons wanted in numerous cases arrested

The central crime branch CCB police here have arrested two persons who were wanted in many cases but were absconding without appearing before the court, police sources said.The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Fayan 26 and Moideen Hafeez 47. He was arrested from Bengaluru.Moideen is wanted in drug peddling cases and he too had skipped court appearances after securing bail.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:37 IST
The central crime branch (CCB) police here have arrested two persons who were wanted in many cases but were absconding without appearing before the court, police sources said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Fayan (26) and Moideen Hafeez (47). Both were handed over to Konaje police.

Sources said Fayan is wanted in as many as 23 theft cases. While in judicial custody, he also allegedly assaulted fellow undertrials, for which he is facing charges. After securing bail, he had not appeared before court for the past two years. He was arrested from Bengaluru.

Moideen is wanted in drug peddling cases and he too had skipped court appearances after securing bail. He was arrested from Meenja near Manjeshwar, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

