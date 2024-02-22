Left Menu

Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:52 IST
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have introduced "submarine weapons" in their attacks on seagoing vessels, which they say they are carrying out in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza War, their leader said on Thursday.

"Operations in the Red and Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab Starit, and the Gulf of Aden are continuing, escalating, and effective," Abdulmalik al-Houthi added in a televised speech.

