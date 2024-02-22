Left Menu

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment case: Court dismisses bail plea of 3 accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:55 IST
Delhi Waqf Board recruitment case: Court dismisses bail plea of 3 accused
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of three persons arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

The judge denied the relief to Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui, saying the stage was not right to release them on bail.

The judge accepted the ED's argument that investigation in the case was at a crucial stage.

According to the FIR, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024