Delhi Waqf Board recruitment case: Court dismisses bail plea of 3 accused
A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of three persons arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.
The judge denied the relief to Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui, saying the stage was not right to release them on bail.
The judge accepted the ED's argument that investigation in the case was at a crucial stage.
According to the FIR, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.
