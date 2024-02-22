Man beaten to death in north Delhi

A 53-year-old man was beaten to death in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Raj, hit Ramesh's head with stones on Thursday morning, they said.

An official said it was found during inquiry that the duo had indulged in a fight over consuming alcohol.

Raj, who is a resident of Patrachar JJ cluster in Timarpur, has been arrested, the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) has been registered at Timarpur police station, police said.

