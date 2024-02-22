Man beaten to death in north Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A 53-year-old man was beaten to death in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Raj, hit Ramesh's head with stones on Thursday morning, they said.
An official said it was found during inquiry that the duo had indulged in a fight over consuming alcohol.
Raj, who is a resident of Patrachar JJ cluster in Timarpur, has been arrested, the official said.
A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) has been registered at Timarpur police station, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Delhi
- Section 302
- Patrachar JJ
- Timarpur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"We may not be able to believe evidence because of AI": Delhi HC Justice Anish Dayal at IP Excellence Awards
Former CM Yediyurappa criticizes Karnataka Congress-led protest in Delhi, calls it 'drama'
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar arrive in Delhi to protest against Centre's tax devolution policies
Mallikarjun Kharge approves formation of committees for Delhi Congress ahead of LS polls
Delhi CM Kejriwal claims ED found nothing in raids on AAP MP's residence