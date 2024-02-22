Man killed by father-duo in Nagpur; accused on the run

A 23-year-old man was killed by a father-son duo after he abused their neighbour over money in Nagpur, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Mahesh Vitthal Bawan went to the house of a woman, located in Imambada area of the city, to recover the money that he had lent her.

The woman’s neighbour Shankar Rathore (52) and his son Hrithik Rathore (22) intervened when Bawan shouted at her and verbally abused her for not returning his money.

A heated exchange ensued between Bawan and the father and son. The two then allegedly stabbed Bawan to death and fled the scene, the official said. The police have also detained a youth for allegedly helping the accused flee, he added.

