Left Menu

Dewatering work at Silkyara tunnel deferred

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:46 IST
Dewatering work at Silkyara tunnel deferred
  • Country:
  • India

Dewatering work inside the Silkyara tunnel which was to start this week has been put on hold because of safety concerns, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) officials said on Thursday.

A partial collapse of the tunnel on November 12 last year had left 41 workers trapped for 17 days.

''A mock exercise was conducted inside the tunnel by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and NHIDCL engineers to assess whether dewatering work could be undertaken, but they felt it could be risky,'' NHIDCL General Manager Colonel Deepak Patil said.

It was felt that starting dewatering work without treating the collapsed segment of the tunnel could lead to landslides and endanger lives, he said.

Cracks have been spotted on the tunnel roof near the collapsed part of the tunnel, the official said.

Hence, it has been decided to first treat the fractured part before going for dewatering inside the tunnel.

Dewatering is to be done at the other end of the debris, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024