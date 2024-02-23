US warned Russia over space weapons, US official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 00:38 IST
The United States has directly warned Russia against launching a new nuclear armed anti-satellite weapon, a U.S. official said on Thursday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the development.
