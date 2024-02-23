Left Menu

Israel says it intercepts long-range missile after sirens sound in Eilat

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 01:08 IST
Israel says it intercepts long-range missile after sirens sound in Eilat

Israel's military said its "Arrow" defence system intercepted a long-range ballistic missile in the area of the Red Sea on Thursday after sirens sounded in the southern city of Eilat.

The military said its defences had "detected a long-range ballistic target that was launched from south-east towards the airspace of the state of Israel." "The systems followed the trajectory of the missile," the military said, adding that the target was intercepted "outside the borders of the state of Israel."

Eilat, a resort city on the Red Sea, has been a target for launches by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, who have also disrupted trade routes with attacks on cargo ships, in support of Iran-backed Hamas during the war in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024