Israel says it intercepts long-range missile after sirens sound in Eilat

Israel's military said its "Arrow" defence system intercepted a long-range ballistic missile in the area of the Red Sea on Thursday after sirens sounded in the southern city of Eilat.

The military said its defences had "detected a long-range ballistic target that was launched from south-east towards the airspace of the state of Israel." "The systems followed the trajectory of the missile," the military said, adding that the target was intercepted "outside the borders of the state of Israel."

Eilat, a resort city on the Red Sea, has been a target for launches by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, who have also disrupted trade routes with attacks on cargo ships, in support of Iran-backed Hamas during the war in Gaza.

