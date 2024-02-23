France expels "radical" Tunisian imam - interior minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-02-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 02:53 IST
- Country:
- France
France has expelled a Tunisian imam for "radicalism" and "unacceptable remarks", Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a statement on Twitter.
"The radical Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi has just been expelled from the national territory, less than 12 hours after his arrest. We will not let people get away with anything," Darmanin said in a statement on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi
- Gerald Darmanin
- Tunisian
- France
- Darmanin
- Interior
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twenty-seven missing, 13 dead after Sudanese migrant ship sinks off Tunisian coast
US judge orders Elon Musk to testify in SEC's Twitter probe
Seventeen Tunisians on migrant boat towards Italy missing -coast guard official
39-hour outage ends: X, formerly Twitter, back in action for Pakistani users
France expels 'radical' Tunisian imam - interior minister