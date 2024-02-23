France expels "radical" Tunisian imam - interior minister

France has expelled a Tunisian imam for "radicalism" and "unacceptable remarks", Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a statement on Twitter.

"The radical Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi has just been expelled from the national territory, less than 12 hours after his arrest. We will not let people get away with anything," Darmanin said in a statement on X.

