US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia action on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 04:01 IST
The United States will impose sanctions on over 500 targets on Friday in action marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters on Thursday. The action, taken in partnership with other countries, will be targeted at Russia's military industrial complex as well as companies in third countries that help facilitate Russia's access to goods it wants, Adeyemo said, as Washington seeks to hold Russia to account over the war and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Tomorrow we'll release hundreds of sanctions just here in the United States, but it's important to step back and remember that it's not just America taking these actions," Adeyemo said. He said the sanctions are aimed at ensuring Russia cannot get access to the goods required to build weapons and slowing down Russia's access to revenues it needs to prop up their economy and build weapons.

The package will be the latest of thousands of sanctions targeting Moscow announced by the United States and its allies following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to rubble.

