Rajasthan govt transfers 396 administrative officers

PTI | Jaip6ur | Updated: 23-02-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 13:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 396 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS).

The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel on Thursday night.

Apart from them, one officer of the Indian Administrative Service and five officers of the Indian Forest Service have also been transferred. This is the first major administrative reshuffle in the state after the BJP government came to power.

