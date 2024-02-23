‘Bharat Tex is a story of Indian Textiles Industry in Unison; perfect example of collaboration’: PM

With over 22 lakh sq ft exhibition area spread across 2 venues at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, participation of buyers from 100 countries and over 100 international speakers, Bharat Tex is set to be India’s largest Global Textile Event. This was stated by Ms Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles in New Delhi today. The 4 day event beginning Monday, February 26 will be formally inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Being organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Bharat Tex is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment with an overarching focus on sustainability and resilient supply chains. The 4 day event promises to be a tapestry of tradition and technology, attracting, besides policymakers and global CEOs, over 3,500 exhibitors, over 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries, and more than 50,000 trade visitors. An exhibition spread across nearly 22 lakh sq ft of area and encompassing the entire textile value chain, will help position India as a global powerhouse in textiles, showcasing its capabilities and generating momentum throughout the entire Indian textiles ecosystem.

Inspired by the 5F Vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the event has a unified Farm to Fashion focus, covering the entire value chain.

Ms Shah pointed out that that Bharat Tex was not just the largest such event in size with over 2 million sq ft exhibition but was the first such event being hosted simultaneously at 2 venues- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi and both venues had been fully subscribed. Besides the event was a fully unified one with the entire value chain across all elements represented.

The Bharat Tex exhibition features Apparel, Home Furnishings, Floor Coverings, Fibres, Yarns, Threads, Fabrics, Carpets, Silk, Textiles based Handicrafts, Technical Textiles and many more. It will also have a retail High Street focusing on India’s fashion retail market opportunities. Other attractions of the show will include dedicated pavilions on sustainability and recycling showcasing actual work done by individual industry as well as clusters like Panipat, Tirupur and Surat, an Indi-Haat showcasing India’s traditional sector of Handicrafts and Handlooms, over 10 Fashion shows spread across 4 days on diverse themes ranging from Indian Textiles Heritage to sustainability and global designs. Bharat Tex will also feature art demonstrations by master craftsmen, interactive fabric testing zones and product demonstrations and showcase of global fashion trends.

It will also feature a global scale conference with 350 speakers to deliberate on issues and challenges faced by the global textiles industry and India’s strengths that can be leveraged to address these issues. Over 40% of all sessions will be focused the three pillars of Sustainability, Resilient Value Chains and Indian prowess in global Textiles industry. There will also be 3 Country Sessions and 5 State Sessions on opportunities, investment and trade besides sessions on Global Mega Trends shaping the future of Textiles industry and Factory of the Future with emphasis on AI and Block Chain based smart manufacturing

A Textiles Grand Innovation Challenge to leverage the pool of untapped innovation opportunities to identify new and innovative futuristic circular solutions, with proven concept, with high potential to be replicable and scalable in India’s Textiles and Apparel industry shall also be launched at the event.

A specially curated pavilion in Bharat Tex narrates the story of Indian textiles as an unbroken continuum – from the past to present to the future.

The event has received an overwhelming response with leading global textile companies including Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Vero Moda, Coats, Toray, H&M, Gap, Target, Levis, Kohl’s, having confirmed their presence. In addition, Business Delegations from key textiles hubs including US, UK, Australia, Belgium, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands and multilateral Organizations and Global textile associations are also participating in the event.

The event is a perfect example of collaboration among all the value chain players represented by 11 Export Promotion Councils, covering the entire value chain from farm to end products. Not just the EPCs but other major bodies such as CMAI, CITI, SIMA, SGCCI, TEA, GEMA, YESS, ITMF, ITME, ATMA are partnering in the event. Major Textiles States in the country including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Karnataka are enthusiastically participating with dedicated pavilions and government representations.

(With Inputs from PIB)