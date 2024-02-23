Left Menu

Hemant Soren moves J'khand HC, seeks permission to participate in assembly session

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:56 IST
Hemant Soren Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday moved an application before the state’s high court, seeking permission to participate in the budget session of the assembly.

A special court in Ranchi had earlier denied permission to Soren to take part in the session that got underway on Friday.

The JMM leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in a money laundering case.

Soren mentioned in his petition that his presence is important in the House, as several money bills will be subject to voting by the assembly members.

The ED sought time to file a response to Soren’s plea, and the high court fixed February 26 as the next date of hearing. Soren had filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court for permission to participate in the budget session.

The former CM was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on February 15, after his 13-day ED custody ended.

