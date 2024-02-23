2 Iranian brothers held for illegal stay in Gurugram

Two Iranian brothers were arrested in a joint operation by the CM Flying Squad and the crime unit for allegedly extending their stay by a year using fake documents here, police said on Friday.

Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM Flying Squad said the accused, Puriya Siraj (25) and Mohammad Mughani (24), were staying in a rented apartment in Sector 49 after their passport and visa had expired. Their landlord did not conduct police verification before renting the apartment, Kumar added.

During a raid at a house in Q block of South City-1 on Friday afternoon, police recovered five mobiles, USD 514, two gold rings, one earring, seven watches, two fake Aadhaar cards, a driving license of Delhi, voter card, PAN cards, Haryana family identity card, passbook, a Karnataka bank debit card and Rs 18,730 in cash and international driving license of Iran, the Inspector said.

The joint team also found two Iranian nationals staying there illegally. ''Both Iranian nationals were hiding their identities and claiming that they hailed from Delhi. They had got an Aadhaar card with Delhi address, another bearing a Gurugram address, PAN card, Driving License of Delhi, Voter Card of Badshahpur Assembly of Gurugram, Haryana Family Identity Card which were procured on the basis of fake names and information.

Police said they also found that the Aadhaar card of Mughani carried a different name while it bore the photo of the Iranian national. ''The accused revealed that they used to take commission by transacting money through Hawala,'' Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered under the Foreigners Act, money laundering and other sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station. Further investigation is underway, police said.

