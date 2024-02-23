Left Menu

Drugs supplier carrying banned substances in car arrested in Gurugram

The accused is identified as Praveen, a resident of Bhora Kalan village, they added.Eighty small boxes of drugs and narcotics, including Dicyclomine Hydrochloride, Tramadol Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen capsules, were recovered from his car. Praveen is also wanted in another case registered in Rewari under the NDPS Act, police spokesperson Sudhir Kumar said.

Updated: 23-02-2024 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged drug supplier was arrested while in possession of banned narcotic substances in his car, police said on Friday.

More than 80 small boxes of illegal drugs and narcotics were recovered from the car, they added. An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula police station.

According to the police, a team of Sector 40 crime unit arrested the accused near Apno Ghar hotel just ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza on Thursday. The accused is identified as Praveen, a resident of Bhora Kalan village, they added.

Eighty small boxes of drugs and narcotics, including Dicyclomine Hydrochloride, Tramadol Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen capsules, were recovered from his car. The car and drugs were seized by the police. Praveen is also wanted in another case registered in Rewari under the NDPS Act, police spokesperson Sudhir Kumar said. Further probe in the case is underway, he added.

