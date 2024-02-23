Left Menu

Karnataka keen on furthering trade relations with Japan: Minister

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Friday said that the state government intends to strengthen its collaboration with Japan in auto auto components, engineering machine tools, chemicals, innovation and RD sectors, among others.Participating in the Japanese National Day celebrations organised by the Japanese embassy on the occasion of the birthday of Emperor Naruhito, the minister stated that Karnataka proudly stands as Indias premier investment destination.Patil said that Karnataka and Japan continue to foster a strong relationship, especially in the areas of trade and FDI.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:18 IST
Karnataka keen on furthering trade relations with Japan: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Friday said that the state government intends to strengthen its collaboration with Japan in auto & auto components, engineering & machine tools, chemicals, innovation and R&D sectors, among others.

Participating in the Japanese National Day celebrations organised by the Japanese embassy on the occasion of the birthday of Emperor Naruhito, the minister stated that Karnataka proudly stands as India's premier investment destination.

Patil said that Karnataka and Japan continue to foster a strong relationship, especially in the areas of trade and FDI. Japan is the fifth largest investor in the Indian economy. Karnataka is home to over 525 Japanese companies operating across industry sectors, with around 70 companies having an active manufacturing presence in the state. Japanese presence in Karnataka includes Toyota, Hitachi, Makita, Makino, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Honda, among many others, he said.

Noting that Karnataka has set up a dedicated Japanese Industrial Township in Tumakuru district, the minister said the township, which is a testimony to evolved bilateral trade relations, provides world-class infrastructure facilities for industries. ''Furthermore, we also have the Japan India Startup Hub, an online platform to bridge the gap between Indian and Japanese startup ecosystems to ensure enabling meaningful synergies for promoting joint innovation in both economies,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024