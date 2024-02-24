Following are the top stories at 1:40 pm: NATION DEL20 UP-TRACTOR **** 15 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Kasganj Lucknow: Fifteen people, including seven children, died on Friday when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said. **** DEL15 ALLIANCE-AAP-CONG **** AAP to contest 4 LS seats in Delhi, Congress 3 New Delhi: The AAP will contest four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Congress three, the parties said on Saturday as they announced their seat-sharing arrangements for the national capital, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana. **** DEL22 PM-LD GRAIN STORAGE **** PM Modi launches world's largest grain storage programme entailing investment of Rs 1.25 lakh cr New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world's largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector, entailing an investment of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore, with the inauguration of 11 godowns in primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) in as many states. **** DEL23 UK-SHADOW DEPUTY PM Labour Party wants to see UK-India cooperation deepen: UK's shadow deputy PM **** New Delhi: India being on course to become the third largest economy in the world shows the progress it has made and a part of that is due to the policies that the Indian government has introduced around recognising women's role, the UK's shadow deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has said. **** BOM4 MH-SHARAD PAWAR-SYMBOL **** Sharad Pawar unveils symbol of his NCP group at Raigad fort Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday unveiled his outfit's symbol - 'man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)', calling it an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment. **** CAL2 MN-BLAST **** One killed, another injured in IED blast in Imphal Imphal: One person was killed and another injured in an IED explosion in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Saturday. **** CAL6 WB-SANDESHKHALI **** NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali for second day; Suvendu likens situation to Nandigram Kolkata: An NHRC team visited trouble-torn Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Saturday to investigate into allegations of land-grabbing by some TMC leaders. **** MDS6 KA-SURYA-INTERVIEW **** Modi has waged a war against dynastic politics in last 10 years, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Bengaluru: Member of Parliament from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only waged a war against dynastic politics, but has also democratised the country's economic space in the last ten years. **** LEGAL LGD1 SC-TAMIL NADU-ED **** SC questions Tamil Nadu for filing plea in Madras HC to challenge ED summons to officials New Delhi: The Supreme Court has questioned the Tamil Nadu government for filing a plea in the Madras High Court against the Enforcement Directorate for its probe in a money laundering case. **** LGD2 HR-COURT-DEATH PENALTY **** Ex-wrestling coach sentenced to death for murdering 6 people in Feb 2021 Chandigarh: A Rohtak court on Friday sentenced a former wrestling coach to death for killing six people, including a four-year-old boy, in February 2021. **** BUSINESS DCM5 BIZ-SEBI-MANIPULATIONS **** Brokers need to be cautious against manipulations in stock mkt: Sebi member New Delhi: Sebi Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney on Saturday cautioned against manipulations in the capital market and urged brokers to keep an eye and prevent such instances. **** FOREIGN FGN15 US-INDIAN-STUDENT-DEATH-CASE **** India's mission in Seattle raises Jaahnavi Kandula case with authorities; monitoring progress Washington: India's consulate in Seattle has raised with authorities the case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula after the prosecution attorney said an overspeeding Seattle police officer who struck and killed her while responding to an overdose call will not face any criminal charges due to lack of ''sufficient'' evidence. **** FGN18 PAK-IRAN-GAS **** Pak's interim government approves construction work of gas pipeline with neighbouring Iran Islamabad: The Pakistan government has finally approved the commencement of the much-delayed construction work on its segment of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline which will help address the increasing energy needs of the cash-strapped country. **** FGN17 NEPAL-EVEREST-E CHIPS **** Starting this Spring, Nepal to make carrying electronic chips mandatory for Everest climbers Kathmandu: Nepal will soon be making it mandatory for all climbers headed to Mount Everest to carry an electronic chip that would be helpful in rescue in case of any emergency at the world's highest peak. ****

