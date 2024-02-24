NITI Aayog VC meets Uber CEO
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Saturday met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and discussed issues related sustainable mobility and economic empowerment. NITI Aayog VC sumanbery held a productive meeting with Mr. Dara Khosrowshahi dkhos, Uber CEO today, the Aayog said in a tweet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Saturday met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and discussed issues related sustainable mobility and economic empowerment. ''NITI Aayog VC @suman_bery held a productive meeting with Mr. Dara Khosrowshahi @dkhos, @Uber CEO today,'' the Aayog said in a tweet. The discussion centred around Uber's contributions to India's economic growth through livelihood generation for drivers and riders, while promoting clean and affordable transportation solutions, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aayog
- Dara Khosrowshahi
- Dara Khosrowshahi
- India
- Suman Bery
- NITI Aayog
- Uber
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur-based tribal groups oppose decision to scrap India-Myanmar FMR
Indian-American Kashmiri Congressional candidate has USD567K in campaign funds
'Greenr', one of the biggest sustainability accelerator programs, seeks to revolutionise India's $3.46 Trillion Green Business Opportunity
EAM Jaishankar to address the inaugural session of 7th Indian Ocean Conference today
Amit Shah to address India Global Forum's NXT10 Investment Summit in Mumbai next month