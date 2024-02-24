NITI Aayog VC meets Uber CEO

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 21:38 IST
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Saturday met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and discussed issues related sustainable mobility and economic empowerment. ''NITI Aayog VC @suman_bery held a productive meeting with Mr. Dara Khosrowshahi @dkhos, @Uber CEO today,'' the Aayog said in a tweet. The discussion centred around Uber's contributions to India's economic growth through livelihood generation for drivers and riders, while promoting clean and affordable transportation solutions, it added.

