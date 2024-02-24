NITI Aayog VC meets Uber CEO

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Saturday met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and discussed issues related sustainable mobility and economic empowerment. ''NITI Aayog VC @suman_bery held a productive meeting with Mr. Dara Khosrowshahi @dkhos, @Uber CEO today,'' the Aayog said in a tweet. The discussion centred around Uber's contributions to India's economic growth through livelihood generation for drivers and riders, while promoting clean and affordable transportation solutions, it added.

