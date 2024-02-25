Left Menu

T'gana govt to conduct driving tests for drivers of ministers, MLAs

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 09:00 IST
The Telangana government has said driving tests would be conducted for drivers of Ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers.

The announcement comes two days after BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near here.

During an interaction with reporters, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar referred to the death of VIPs in road accidents and said it was due to inexperienced drivers.

He stressed the need to appoint competent drivers for long distance journeys.

Meanwhile, police sources said the statement of the Personal Assistant, who drove the car of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha was recorded before a magistrate as part of investigation into the case. Lasya Nanditha, MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, died in a road accident at Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy district on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

