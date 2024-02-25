Syria armed forces down seven drones around Hama, Idlib - state media
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 14:56 IST
Syrian armed forces shot down seven drones aimed at military positions and villages in the countryside of Hama and Idlib, Syrian state media said on Sunday, citing the defense ministry.
The ministry said the drones had been launched by "terrorists", state media reported.
