US condemns 'sham' elections in Belarus -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 22:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States condemned what it called "sham" parliamentary and local elections held in Belarus on Sunday, the State Department said.
"The elections were held in a climate of fear under which no electoral processes could be called democratic," department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Sunday.
