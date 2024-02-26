Fire in factory at Delhi's Mangolpuri, no casualty: Officials
A major fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri, officials said on Monday.
No casualty was reported in the incident, they added.
''We got a call regarding a blaze in a factory in Mangolpuri at 9:01 pm on Sunday. A total of 16 fire tenders were pressed into service,'' Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said, adding that the flames were doused after about two hours.
He said the fire broke out in an MCB-manufacturing factory with an area of approximately 150 square yards.
The fire engulfed the first, second and third floors of the four-storey building, Garg said, adding that the cooling operation is going on.
