Left Menu

Rape survivor shot at by rapist, aides in Rajasthan; 2 arrested

The accused followed the siblings before attacking them, police said.Yadav shot the woman in the back while the other two accused stabbed her and her brother with a sharp-edged weapon.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 11:30 IST
Rape survivor shot at by rapist, aides in Rajasthan; 2 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old rape survivor was seriously injured when she was shot at and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man accused of raping her and his accomplices in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The woman's brother was also injured in the attack and the two are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital here. Two of the accused have been arrested while the main accused, Rajendra Yadav, is on the run, they said.

On Saturday night, the woman was returning home on a two-wheeler with her brother when Yadav and two others, Mahipal Gujral and Rahul Gujral, attacked them near Pragpura police station. The accused followed the siblings before attacking them, police said.

Yadav shot the woman in the back while the other two accused stabbed her and her brother with a sharp-edged weapon. The woman sustained multiple injuries in the head, legs, hands and shoulders, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family.

According to the FIR, Yadav allegedly raped the woman on January 16 last year and was subsequently arrested and fired from his job.

He recently came out on bail and started threatening the woman to withdraw the case against him. Yadav attacked her as she did not withdraw the case, the FIR stated.

Mahipal and Rahul were arrested on Sunday. Yadav is on the run, police said.

They said the FIR against the accused has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024