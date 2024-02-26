Israeli strikes target Lebanon's Baalbek for first time since Gaza war -security sources
Updated: 26-02-2024 15:18 IST
At least two simultaneous Israeli strikes hit around Lebanon's city of Baalbek on Monday, two security sources told Reuters, in the first bombardment of eastern Lebanon since regional hostilities erupted following the start of the war in Gaza.
The Israeli military said it was "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets deep inside Lebanon" but provided no further details. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.
