Ukraine military confirms retreat from eastern village
The Ukrainian military confirmed on Monday its retreat from the village of Lastochkyne in eastern Ukraine, saying the move would help it halt the westward advance of Russian forces. Lastochkyne is around two kilometres west of the town of Avdiivka, which Ukraine abandoned earlier this month.
The Ukrainian military confirmed on Monday its retreat from the village of Lastochkyne in eastern Ukraine, saying the move would help it halt the westward advance of Russian forces.
Lastochkyne is around two kilometres west of the town of Avdiivka, which Ukraine abandoned
earlier this month. "Ukrainian Armed Forces units withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne in order to organise defences... and prevent the enemy from advancing further in a western direction," military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on television.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday it was vital for Kyiv and its Western allies to remain united and reiterated that Ukraine's victory depends on continued Western support as the war enters its third year. After initial successes in pushing back the Russian army, Ukraine has suffered setbacks on eastern battlefields, with its generals complaining of shortages of arms and ammunition.
Lykhoviy said a new defensive line would be established a few kilometres west of Lastochkyne. Russia said on Sunday its forces had taken up more
advantageous positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US threatening sanctions to tear New Delhi away from Moscow: Russian Envoy
Russian envoy advocates permanent seat for India at UNSC
Trump warns NATO ally: Increase defense spending or risk Russian intervention
Russian forces using Musk's Starlink in occupied areas, Ukraine says
Ukrainian man accused of espionage dies in Russian prison