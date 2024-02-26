Russia captureS the village of Lastochkyne, north-west of Avdiivka -defence ministry

Russian troops have captured the Ukrainian village of Lastochkyne, about five kilometres northwest of Avdiivka, THE Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's military said it had retreated from the village of Lastochkyne in eastern Ukraine, saying the move would help it better contain Russian troops' westwardS advance.

