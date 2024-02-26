Left Menu

Elderly woman beaten to death by son in Kerala's Alappuzha

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:09 IST
Elderly woman beaten to death by son in Kerala's Alappuzha
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman died after she was allegedly beaten by her son in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in an area under the Kayamkulam police station limits.

According to police, Santhamma was allegedly assaulted by her 43-year-old son, Brahmadevan, on Saturday night following an argument regarding her drinking habits.

On Sunday morning, family members discovered the septuagenarian lying in bed in an unconscious state and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was a fractured rib and head injury.

Launching an investigation, police found that the altercation between the mother and son had erupted after Santhamma was brought home intoxicated from a religious ceremony.

The woman was said to have sought treatment at a de-addiction centre in Cherthala from November to December last year due to her excessive drinking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

