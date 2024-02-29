Prohibitory orders issued in MBVV police limits to check illegal stay of foreigners

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police on Thursday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the first time to look into illegal stay of foreign nationals in the area, an official said.

The order is effective from March 1 to April 28 and all those violating it would be prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, a release from MBVV police said.

The order covers boarding houses, clubs, guest houses, flats, rooms, houses, tenements, bungalows and chawls available on rent, hospitals and clinics, professional homestay facilities, shops and restaurants, boats and ships etc, it said.

The owners, operators and management of these facilities are duty bound to inform the police within 24 hours about foreign nationals, the order stated.

''Foreign nationals come in the limits of the MBVV police commissionerate and reside in different establishments. It has come to notice that non social elements are living by concealing their identities. To check the same this prohibitory order is being issued,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)