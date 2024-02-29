Left Menu

Prohibitory orders issued in MBVV police limits to check illegal stay of foreigners

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-02-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 18:39 IST
Prohibitory orders issued in MBVV police limits to check illegal stay of foreigners
  • Country:
  • India

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police on Thursday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the first time to look into illegal stay of foreign nationals in the area, an official said.

The order is effective from March 1 to April 28 and all those violating it would be prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, a release from MBVV police said.

The order covers boarding houses, clubs, guest houses, flats, rooms, houses, tenements, bungalows and chawls available on rent, hospitals and clinics, professional homestay facilities, shops and restaurants, boats and ships etc, it said.

The owners, operators and management of these facilities are duty bound to inform the police within 24 hours about foreign nationals, the order stated.

''Foreign nationals come in the limits of the MBVV police commissionerate and reside in different establishments. It has come to notice that non social elements are living by concealing their identities. To check the same this prohibitory order is being issued,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024