Prohibitory orders issued in MBVV police limits to check illegal stay of foreigners
- Country:
- India
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police on Thursday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the first time to look into illegal stay of foreign nationals in the area, an official said.
The order is effective from March 1 to April 28 and all those violating it would be prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, a release from MBVV police said.
The order covers boarding houses, clubs, guest houses, flats, rooms, houses, tenements, bungalows and chawls available on rent, hospitals and clinics, professional homestay facilities, shops and restaurants, boats and ships etc, it said.
The owners, operators and management of these facilities are duty bound to inform the police within 24 hours about foreign nationals, the order stated.
''Foreign nationals come in the limits of the MBVV police commissionerate and reside in different establishments. It has come to notice that non social elements are living by concealing their identities. To check the same this prohibitory order is being issued,'' the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- section 144
- MBVV
- homestay
- section 188
ALSO READ
Islamabad implements 'Section 144' amidst election disputes
Section 144 imposed in Hub Chowki, Balochistan after crossfire between rival political groups
"Section 144 has been imposed only for BJP": Sukanta Majumdar after meeting Governor
"Sukanta Majumdar arrested for violation of Section 144": WB police after day-long showdown over Sandeshkhali
Pakistan: Sindh govt announces Section 144 as assembly set to convene inaugural session